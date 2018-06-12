Man died of electrocution while cutting trees, police say

A Curwensville man died of electrocution on Monday after police say he was cutting a tree limb that fell across some electrical lines.
Adam Kanouff, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene by Centre County Deputy Coroner Deborah Smeal. Police say the nature of Kanouff's death was accidental.
First responders were called to 156 Pike Lane in Rush Township at 1:50 p.m. Monday for a specialized rescue, according to dispatch. The tree, as well as Kanouff, were on fire, dispatch said.
State police at Philipsburg, Moshannon Valley EMS, Hope Fire Company and Mountain Top/Sandy Ridge Fire Company responded to the call.
Kanouff was working for Townsend Tree Service at the time of his death, according to police.
