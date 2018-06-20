3 people injured in U.S. Route 322 crash

A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 322 in Worth Township sent three people to the hospital on Wednesday.
State police at Philipsburg said the crash happened near the intersection with Flat Rock Road at about 11:30 p.m. The impact sent both vehicles — a sedan and an SUV — into the embankment on the eastbound side of the road.
Police said three patients were transported from the scene by ambulance for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
That portion of Route 322 was reopen to traffic by noon.
Port Matilda Fire Company and Port Matilda and Mount Nittany EMS also responded to the scene.
The investigation into what happened and what caused the crash is ongoing.
Comments