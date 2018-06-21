State police release details on Wednesday's crash on U.S. Route 322

State police at Philipsburg concluded its investigation of the two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 322/Flat Rock Road in Worth Township on Wednesday.
According to police, the crash occurred as the 2006 Chrysler Sebring and 2013 Ford Explorer were both traveling east on the two-lane highway near its intersection with East Mountain Road when the Sebring, driven by Ronald Korezeniowski, 72, of Irvona, made an improper left-hand turn from the right lane.
The Sebring reportedly turned directly in front of the SUV, striking it on the front end. The driver of the Ford Explorer, Caitlin Thompson, 24, of Philipsburg, tried to swerve to avoid hitting the other vehicle but was unsuccessful.
Police say the Sebring spun and came to a final rest on the northern berm of Route 322, facing south. The Ford Explorer continued straight forward, coming to a final rest in the northern berm, facing east.
Korezeniowski, Thompson and one passenger were transported by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash closed the road for about a half hour.
Port Matilda Fire Company, Port Matilda and Mount Nittany EMS and Halfmoon Valley Towing also responded to the scene.
