P-O kicks off school year with ‘Great First Day’

The first day of school for students and staff at Philipsburg-Osceola Area Middle School wasn’t a typical school day.
Books were hardly cracked, laptops were barely opened.
Instead students teamed up with teachers, advisers, school administrators, and each other to learn just what it means to be a Mountie.
And what administrators at the middle school called “The Great First Day” was nothing short of what the event’s name describes.
It came with a day of team-building and problem-solving activities — most of which took place outside — to celebrate the first day of school Wednesday.
This was the fourth year the middle school hosted the event that Principal Susan Pritchard-Harris and Assistant Principal Kelly Kephart Rees said aims to set a positive tone for the school year.
They learned etiquette and the climate of the school, but more importantly it set the stage for what this year is going to be like
Susan Pritchard-Harris, principal
“They learned etiquette and the climate of the school, but more importantly it set the stage for what this year is going to be like,” Pritchard-Harris said.
The day began with the students separating into grades for small group activities.
They also learned the kind of behavior expected in the hallways, in the bathroom, in the cafeteria and on the bus that aligns with the school’s Schoolwide Positive Behavior Program.
Students who exemplify those traits are given tickets to turn in for prizes.
They then participated in larger group activities, and ended the day with a game of tug of war between teachers and students. A final aerial photo was taken of the about 540 student body who were positioned in the form of a “P” and an “O” for Philipsburg-Osceola.
P-O Area Middle School has about 540 students from fifth to eighth grade
The school serves students in fifth to eighth grades, and one of the biggest missions is to help get the younger class situated at a new school.
Pritchard-Harris said fourth-graders entering the middle school the next school year are offered a day in the spring to spend at the middle school.
Those students are then invited back in the summer for an orientation that also includes information for their families.
“It’s just as much of a transition for their parents as it is for them,” Pritchard-Harris said. “The kids are coming to a new and bigger school where they’re changing classes. This is different than what they’re used to, but we have a good staff and good setup to help them.”
Nick Johnson, 11, is a fifth-grade student who said he had a mix of emotions about entering middle school.
Maybe it’s a little scary, but it’s easy to make friends. So I’m a little nervous, but excited at the same time
Nick Johnson, 11
“Maybe it’s a little scary, but it’s easy to make friends,” he said. “So I’m a little nervous, but excited at the same time.”
He participated in the tug of war competition where he walked away with a scrape and bruise that covered the inside of his right bicep.
But the injury was worth it.
“We lost, but it was fun,” he said with a shrug and a smile.
And though administrators said there can be an adjustment period for the fifth-grade students entering middle school, Abby Lumadue, a seventh-grader, assured the younger class not to sweat it.
“It’s different, but not that much different,” she said. “We have this first day of school event to help us relax, and have a lot of other cool things that make going to school fun, and teachers who help us a lot.”
Positivity key for getting through school, students said
She said looking at the positives of school is the best bet.
“I’m excited, especially about science class, and if you have a good attitude you should be fine,” Abby said.
But for eighth-grade student Connor McCracken, 13, Wednesday was his last first day of middle school.
While he’s been giving advice to fifth-graders like, “listen to your teachers,” he said he’s also been given some early advice before heading to high school next year.
“They say it’s a little faster pace, but not that bad, but to definitely not use your phone,” Connor said.
This year, P-O has 1,751 students enrolled in its four schools that serve residents of Centre and Clearfield counties.
“It’s been a successful first day for our students,” Superintendent Gregg Paladina said. “It takes countless hours in the summer and a total team effort to prepare for the start of school. We’re thankful for our staff who, we feel, is second to none.”
This year’s goal, he said, is to maximize student achievement though a personalized learning environment. To accomplish that, Paladina said there have been instruction and curriculum realignment that include new hands-on science and math programs, and a pilot program for kindergarten to seventh-grade social studies classes.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
Comments