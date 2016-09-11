Students, community run in honor of fallen heroes

And in a flash, they were off.
A group of several hundred — students, veterans, ROTC members, even children and a dog — raced through Penn State’s campus Sunday in a 5K run honoring the military heroes of the university and uniting the community in remembrance of the lives lost on 9/11.
The State College 9/11 Heroes Run started at the Bryce Jordan Center, and while the race was timed, runners ran for their own personal bests as the proceeds of the race benefited the Travis Manion Foundation, which, according to Penn State, “empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations.”
Race Director Laura Krause, a Penn State sophomore, said the race honored the fallen heroes of Penn State — the graduates who lost their lives in service of their country since 9/11. While 9/11 Heroes Run races have been run around the globe, she said, Sunday marked the first one in State College.
All the funds raised in the race would go to the foundation where they can be reinvested back into the State College community to benefit local veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and all who need the help, Krause said.
The foundation was named after U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed in Iraq in 2007 protecting his battalion.
Manion was a Naval Academy wrestler who participated in several tournaments at Penn State, including the 2003 open, in which he won the 184-pound title.
Krause said she grew up in the same area as Manion and had participated in hero runs back in her hometown.
“I know what kind of impact this can have,” she said, “so when the Manions reached out to me to expand, I couldn’t turn them down.”
The race honored 10 Penn State alumni who lost their lives in the service, Krause said — Todd Siebert, Jessica Conkling, William Cahir, Matthew Davis, Samuel Griffith, David Cross, Michael Murphy, Brian Faunce, Michael Koch and Brandan McCombie.
Several members of McCombie’s family raced Sunday. His younger sister, Shannon, described her brother, who graduated from Penn State and became a jet pilot, as her hero.
“His dream was to fly his whole life,” she said.
It was a great honor to bring family and friends together for him, she said, and the Manion foundation was kind to honor him that day.
“On a day like today, you look up in the sky and say it’s a perfect day for flying,” she said. “So it’s a perfect day for running in his name.”
Krause estimated about $7,500 had been raised Sunday for the foundation.
