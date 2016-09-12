District expected to make recommendation on the fate of Corl Street Elementary

During a regular meeting of the State College Area School District Board of Directors on Monday night, the administration is expected to recommend that four of the eight options for potential elementary school projects be eliminated — or, in other words, the half that would call for the closure and repurposing of Corl Street.
The recommendation comes on the heels of a demographic analysis of the district’s attendance areas that was completed by DecisionInsite. The firm’s projects took into account planned residential development, local fertility rates and historical enrollments to determine the potential increase in students that could be expected over the next 10 years.
Based on DecisionInsite’s conservative projections, the district is predicting approximately 300 more elementary students over a decade at roughly a one percent annual increase. The administration is recommending a district-wide K-5 enrollment capacity of 3,500 and that future buildings be constructed with capacities between 400 and 500 students.
The project scenarios that would see Corl Street Elementary closed and repurposed are being recommended for elimination because the results would produce both a lower district capacity and larger schools than are desired .
All of the options would see Lemont close and combine with Houserville, which along with Radio Park and Corl Street would undergo some form of construction or renovation.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
Comments