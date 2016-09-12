Nittany Mall to get 2 new businesses, returning store

A trio of new businesses are scheduled to open Oct. 1 in the Nittany Mall.
Discount bookstore Bradley’s Book Outlet will open in the former location of Maurices, which moved to a larger space within the mall in August. Finatics, a small pet store specializing in aquatic life, will be located between Payless ShoeSource and Charlotte Russe, while Can’s Art will set up shop in the former Radio Shack location.
“We’re a discount bookstore so most of what we carry is going to be at least 50 percent off the publisher’s price,” said Mike Paper, Bradley’s president. “So I think it’s a natural for the students who don’t want to spend $20 to $30 on a hardcover.”
Bradley’s, which sells to other retailers such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble, is a “true factory outlet-type store,” Paper added. The about 3,500-square-foot store will carry national bestsellers besides stacks of publishers’ overstock. It is the Pittsburgh’s company’s 10th location, all of which are located in Pennsylvania.
Finatics will be located in the former Beauty Bar space. In June, Polly Welch, the mall’s general manager, said the store will work with local shelters and conduct recurring adoption events. Besides fish, the store will carry small pets such as hamsters.
According to a release, many of the store’s fish are purchased from Florida fish farms and include types of tropical species.
Can’s Art, a seasonal staple of the mall, specializes in Penn State and NFL memorabilia and framed artwork and pictures.
