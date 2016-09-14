Burger King to open second State College location

Burger King plans to open a second restaurant in State College.
Located at 2501 E. College Ave., the proposed restaurant will have two drive-thru lanes and will be able to seat 60 patrons. No official opening date has been set for the location, which was formerly a Dunkin Donuts.
Initial sketch plans were submitted Aug. 16 to College Township. The parties will reconvene Tuesday at the township’s planning commission meeting, Engineering and Planning Secretary Linda Magro said.
The about 2,800-square-foot restaurant will have 32 parking spaces.
This story will be updated.
