Halloween City planned for downtown State College

Boo. Halloween City is coming to downtown State College.
The costume and decoration store plans to open a location at 134 S. Allen St. in the next few weeks, according to sources within the company, but no official opening date has been set. The space was formerly an Abercrombie and Fitch location, which closed at the end of 2015.
A manager, who declined to be identified, said no renovations have been done on the interior as of Monday, but the seasonal store will be operational in time for Halloween. The rent is listed at $12,750 by Industrial Commercial Realty.
Parent company Party City Holdco Inc.’s retail operations include more than 900 Party City and Halloween City stores across North America.
Halloween City did not respond to interview requests.
