Troy’s Philadelphia Style Hoagies opens in State College

For Troy Guenot, the sequel has been just as good as the original.
“It keeps getting busier every day,” he said. “I thought we’d just get casually into it.”
After more than a decade, Troy’s Philadelphia Style Hoagies has returned to State College at 434 W. Aaron Drive. The sandwich shop held a soft opening on Saturday, Guenot said, and has already served its wings, fries and fleet of hot and cold sub options to customers. He added the Italian hoagies and the staple Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks have been customer favorites, but some “sleepers” include the chicken cutlet sandwiches and the smoked pork sandwiches.
Guenot, who owned and operated Troy’s locations in State College and Bellefonte about 12 years ago, committed to the former site of Callao Cafe in May. Prior to returning the restaurant business, Guenot worked in excavation in the oil and gas industry.
But coming back to the family-run restaurant is a dream revived for the Snow Shoe native and father of seven.
“It’s good to see the people who supported me coming back,” he said, “and it’s nice to see the old friends again and serve a good product to them.”
Troy’s is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery is available through Order Up.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
