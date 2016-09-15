Lyft launches in State College

Lyft, the popular ride-hailing service, launched at noon on Thursday in State College.
“Since its inception, Lyft has been committed to treating people better, and as a result, our drivers and passengers are incredibly welcoming and friendly,” a Lyft spokesperson said. “That’s why we’re excited State College is welcoming Lyft into the city. Our founding group of State College drivers includes a Volunteer Firefighter, a school bus driver, a 6th grade teacher, and the Penn State MBA Program Coordinator.”
Users can book rides through the Lyft app. Drivers must be 21 or older and hold a U.S. driver’s license for at least a year.
Lyft is the second ride-hailing service to come to the area. Uber, a competing service, launched in State College in 2015.
In celebration of the launch, new passengers can use the code “LYFTINSC” to receive $5 off their first ride within the State College coverage area. According to the company, the service will span the majority of Centre County. A full map can be found on Lyft’s website.
“Whether they’re going to the game at Beaver Stadium or heading out to Mount Nittany, locals and visitors in State College will be able to rely on Lyft as their safe, friendly, affordable ride around town,” the Lyft spokesperson said.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
