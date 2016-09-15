Lyft launches in State College

4:07 Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape Pause

0:16 Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole

1:12 Video: State College church welcomes community to Christmas dinner

0:46 Video: State College 10 year old competes in Punt, Pass, Kick

0:53 Video: Ballet dancer explains her role in the Nutcracker

2:36 Barkley learns from fumble, puts it in his past

3:19 Franklin talks defense and ball security

0:21 Spikes manager, players celebrate title

0:50 Spikes' clubhouse celebration

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling