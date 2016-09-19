Jill Stein to hold rally in State College

The first presidential candidate to visit Centre County is not one of the front-runners, but rather the Green Party’s Jill Stein.
Recent four-way polls show her receiving 2 to 4 percent of the vote and in fourth place for the presidency.
Stein plans to speak about her policy positions and ask for volunteers for the campaign, according to her website.
The rally will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Freeman Auditorium at the HUB-Robeson Center on Penn State’s campus.
Previous visits by presidential candidates and their family includes Donald Trump in Altoona in Blair County and Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, in State College.
For more information on how to attend, visit www.jill2016.com/penn_state.
