Fire put out early Sunday morning at Ramada Inn on South Atherton Street

A fire was reported Sunday morning at the Ramada State College Hotel and Conference Center on South Atherton Street.
According to Alpha Fire Company, it was a 2-alarm fire.
Alpha Capt. Buck Harpster said the fire started a little before 3 a.m. and was under control by about 3:30 a.m.
The fire ran up a column located on the right side of the building across from the outdoor pool area. Units from Alpha, Boalsburg and Undine fire companies responded to the scene with a total of eight apparatuses.
“We were able to stop it before it got any extension into the roof,” Harpster said.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The hotel declined to comment other than to call the incident “an ongoing investigation.”
