Dogs walk for a cause and Bark for Life

Most of the approximately 50 dogs in attendance at the seventh annual Bark for Life were largely uninterested in the ceremony’s opening remarks.
Humans, after all, are the unique animal willing to fritter away the hours talking when there’s a perfectly sunny day on the make outside of the Pennsylvania Military Museum.
The canines spread across the lawn seemed more interested in sniffing out their fellow four-legged friends or starring longingly at the empty walking path. There was also the small matter of the perfectly good cheeseburger that was being wasted on a lunching little boy nearby.
Yes, the dogs at Bark for Life weren’t ones for long speeches. Fortunately, neither is Deb Sinkus, the event lead with Happy Valley Relay for Life.
This is the second year in a row that the Bellefonte and Happy Valley branches of Relay for Life have collaborated on the mini-relay that blends one of the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraisers with one of mankind’s signature best friends.
Sinkus knows firsthand the kind of support the right dog can provide. She is a three-time survivor of ovarian cancer, and her two border collies helped to pull her through some of the disease’s darkest days.
“When I was first diagnosed, they were right on top of me. On chemo days they were inseparable,” Sinkus said.
Her border collies eventually died of cancer themselves.
According to Amanda Dale, a certified veterinary technician at Metzger Animal Hospital, other dogs continue to battle the disease throughout Centre County.
“I can’t even tell you the number of pets that we see that have cancer every day,” Dale said.
Metzger Animal Hospital is one of the primary sponsors of Bark for Life, and Dale said many of the medications that humans receive to combat cancer are also used to treat animals.
Any breakthroughs that result from the funding generated through events like Bark for Life could end up being as much help to dogs as they are to humans.
Presleigh, a 9-year-old pug, was the first dog to hit the walking path on Sunday afternoon. She was 4 years old when she was diagnosed with cancer and is now a year into remission.
Michael Granite Jr. is one of Presleigh’s owners and a technician at Metzger Animal Hospital. When the family received the dog’s diagnosis, even he was worried about what the future might hold.
“You just need to be strong for them and help them through the process,” Granite said.
Fortunately, those days are behind them. For Presleigh, it was just another sunny day outside.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
