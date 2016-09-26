State College elementary student hit by vehicle at bus stop

An elementary student who attends the State College Area School District was injured Monday morning when the child was hit by a vehicle at a bus stop.
The vehicle-pedestrian crash occurred at about 8 a.m. in Patton Township along the 600 block of Toftrees Avenue. The student was approaching the bus when a car turning left hit the child. The student, described by SCASD as an upper elementary student, was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center by ambulance, received treatment and was released in the morning.
“Our thoughts at this time are with our student and the family,” SCASD Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said. “This unfortunate situation serves as a reminder to everyone in our community that the flashing red lights on a bus are a mandatory signal to stop your vehicle.”
The driver, who was not named by police, will be cited for meeting or overtaking a school bus. If convicted, the driver will be fined $250, receive a 60-day license suspension and five points assessed to their driving record.
The school district, in a release, said according to state law motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet from a bus that is stopped with red flashing lights and its “stop arm” extended. Motorists must wait for the bus to stop flashing its red lights, pull in its stop arm and for children to reach a “place of safety” to begin driving again.
Editor’s note: This story initially stated that the bus was stopping as the crash occurred, which is incorrect. The bus was stopped when the crash occurred.
