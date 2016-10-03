Sauly Boy’s opens in State College

Sauly Boy’s, an eatery serving gourmet hot dogs, burgers and fries, opened on Monday in downtown State College.
Located at 124 S. Allen St., the restaurant will also feature gelato and sorbet as part of the menu.
The owners of Irving’s and Fiddlehead will operate Sauly Boy’s. Restauranteur David Schoenholtz, who co-founded Irving’s in 1988, could not be reached for comment.
The space was previously a Philly Pretzel Factory, which closed in 2013 and relocated to the Wal-Mart on Benner Pike.
Sauly Boy’s is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments