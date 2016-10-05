Fraser Centre Target opens doors

4:07 Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape Pause

0:16 Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole

1:12 Video: State College church welcomes community to Christmas dinner

0:46 Video: State College 10 year old competes in Punt, Pass, Kick

0:53 Video: Ballet dancer explains her role in the Nutcracker

2:13 Penn State's James Franklin introduces "chaos period"

3:03 Coach James Franklin proud of Joey Julius

0:35 State College High construction project continues

3:28 Franklin says the team never stops believing

2:05 Franklin and team talk about social issues in the country