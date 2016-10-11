Work begins on left turn prohibition in Patton Township

Left turns from Park Forest Avenue onto North Atherton Street will no longer be permitted.
Work began Tuesday to implement measures to prohibit left turns at the intersection, and it is expected to last about two weeks, Patton Township Manager Doug Erickson said.
Ameron Construction, the contractor, will expand an island into the former left turn lane, Erickson said.
Signage also needs to be installed, he said.
According to a Patton Township press release, the left turn prohibition was first identified in a 2008 traffic study.
A 2015 traffic study associated with the development of the 1900 block of North Atherton again recommended a left turn prohibition, according to the release.
The state Department of Transportation reviewed the study, according to the release, and told Patton Township that the left turn prohibition would be a condition of all permitting required for the development project.
The Patton Township Board of Supervisors agreed in January to implement the left turn prohibition, according to the release. The costs to implement the prohibition will be paid by the developer of the shops moving into the 1900 block of North Atherton.
The development includes two restaurants, a hair salon, a mattress store and a vitamin shop.
According to the release, Patton Township will monitor the Park Forest neighborhood “to determine how traffic patterns have changed on the interior street network.”
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619; @SarahRafacz
Comments