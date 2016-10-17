Illadelph Smoke Shop opens in State College

A growing chain of smoke shops is setting up shop in State College.
Illadelph by All in One Smoke Shop opened on Saturday at 114 Hiester St. Besides glass pipes, the second-floor store features a wide array of smoking products, manager Chris Green said.
“We tell people we’re more than just a glass shop,” he said.
The store also carries e-cigarettes, e-juice and vapes. The store has a staff of about five, Green added.
Illadelph’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The chain also has locations in Chester and Philadelphia.
