5,000 to 10,000 fans swarmed downtown State College after Penn State win

Police said that a crowd of between 5,000 and 10,000 people — mostly college age men and women — gathered in the 200 block of East Beaver Ave.
It took police two hours to clear the area, during which the crowd inflicted damage upon street lights, street signs, vehicles and started fires in the street.
According to police, several arrests are pending.
A man was injured after he was struck in the head with a bottle in the aftermath of Penn State’s victory over Ohio State on Saturday, according to State College police. He was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.
“We are encouraging anyone who took pictures or video of crimes being committed by participants during the gathering to submit the pictures or video to State College Police,” police said. “If you wish to remain anonymous you can leave an anonymous tip at our website at http://www.statecollegepa.us/589/Anonymous-Tip.”
