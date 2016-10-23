Park Forest Middle School closed on Monday due to flooding

The State College Area School District announced that Park Forest Middle School will be closed on Monday due to the copious amount of interior flooding that occurred during the heavy rainfall Thursday night into Friday.
Other schools in the district will remain open and continue to operate normally.
Contractors and district maintenance worked throughout the weekend to prepare the affected areas for students and faculty but were unable to finish in time for classes on Monday.
SCASD will continue to monitor the progress of the clean up before any decisions are made regarding Tuesday.
