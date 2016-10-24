Union asks judge to order arbitration

The union representing teachers, speech and language therapists, guidance counselors, librarians and secretaries at the Young Scholars of Central Pennsylvania Charter School wants a federal judge to order arbitration to settle a contract dispute.
The Young Scholars of Pennsylvania Education Association on Friday asked U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann to find the State College school in violation of the Federal Arbitration Act.
In addition, the union wants the school ordered to participate in the appointment of neutral arbitrator and to participate in the arbitration process.
The union claims the school failed to follow the labor contract to resolve a grievance filed Feb. 9 by Ashley Rapsinski.
The grievance alleged the school had unilaterally altered the agreed-upon level of health insurance coverage for bargaining unit employees.
The school denied the grievance, claiming there had been no violation, the complaint states.
The education association sought binding arbitration on April 13 and asked the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation to issue a panel of proposed arbitrators, which it did.
The school is accused by the union of verbally telling the Bureau of Mediation it would not strike any names from the panel or otherwise proceed with the arbitration.
That resulted in the education association on Aug. 22 filing an unfair labor practice with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board.
The board on Sept. 7 declined to proceed with the unfair practice charge due to the National Labor Relations Board having jurisdiction over charter schools, the suit states.
It is the education association’s contention that the school’s basis for refusing to arbitrate the grievance is without merit.
