State College Area school board talks elementary school projects costs

On Monday evening, the State College Area school board continued its review of the remaining options for elementary school projects.
The option that the district is recommending would involve some combination of additions and renovations at Houserville, Radio Park and Corl Street elementary schools. Each building would have three classrooms per grade.
Factoring in an estimated $7 million in state grant funding and reimbursement from the PlanCon program, those projects combined would cost a total of $45.71 million.
Broken down by building, that price tag before the grant or reimbursements represents $17.98 million for Houserville, $18.81 million for Radio Park and $15.92 million for Corl Street.
The district is basing its recommendation in part on a group of estimates compiled by the architectural firm of Crabtree Rohrbaugh and Associates, which found that new construction at Houserville and Radio Park would collectively cost $4 million more than additions/renovations.
Other factors that have been taken into consideration are the preservation of student experiences, the adaptability of the present buildings or sites and facility entrance points for safety and playground access.
Still, this remains but one of four options that are left on the table. Of the three remaining, all but one deal exclusively in addition/renovation.
Another would be two classrooms per grade at Corl Street and three classrooms per grade at Houserville and at Radio Park, at a total of roughly $44.45 million.
There’s also a scenario where there are three classrooms per grade at Corl Street, four classrooms per grade at Radio Park and three classrooms per grade at Houserville. This would cost approximately $48.84 million.
The final scenario would see new construction at Houserville and Radio Park with four classrooms per grade. Corl Street would undergo additions/renovations with three classrooms per grade. Together, the cost would be about $51.31 million.
At present, the timeline has the board scheduled to make a final decision regarding elementary school projects at the regular meeting slotted for Nov. 14.
More information on potential elementary school projects will be presented at a meeting now scheduled for Nov. 7.
