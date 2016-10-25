Park Forest Middle School to reopen

Class is officially back in session.
After missing Monday and Tuesday due to the flooding that occurred in a little more than half the school last Thursday evening, students and faculty will return to Park Forest Middle School on Wednesday.
The day will follow normal operating hours, but alternate class spaces such as the library, auditorium and gymnasium will be utilized as other rooms continue to dry out.
Students will be guided through these changes during homeroom on Wednesday morning.
“We are grateful to be getting students and teachers back into full swing on Wednesday. In learning about the rainfall totals, we are grateful our situation was not worse,” Bob O’Donnell, State College Area School District superintendent, said.
Families will be notified as soon as the district has a final plan for making up the days that were missed.
