Penn State student starts GoFundMe for riot damage

After Penn State football’s unexpected defeat of Ohio State on Saturday night, fans took to downtown. What started as a celebration turned into a riot.
State College police Chief John Gardner said Tuesday that the cost of damage to public property is approaching $30,000 — up from an estimate of $18,000 on Sunday.
Penn State student Chris Landolfi started a GoFundMe page on Monday “to help repair State College.”
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the page had raised $810 of its $18,000 goal and been shared 246 times.
According to the page, the money raised will go to the Downtown State College Improvement District.
Let’s show everyone that while Penn State knows how to have a good time, we’re still respectful of the town we live in.
Chris Landolfi
“As Penn State now is a nationally ranked team, more and more eyes are looking on our university. Let’s show everyone that while Penn State knows how to have a good time, we’re still respectful of the town we live in,” Landolfi said on the page.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Comments