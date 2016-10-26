Second escape room planned for State College

Put on your thinking caps State College: A second escape room is planning to open in January.
Founded by four Penn State graduates, the unnamed location will have two themes with a third coming later, co-founder Jaeson Koszarsky said. The group plans to beta test the facility through the end of the year.
Escape rooms have swept across the country. Predicated on teamwork, the experience throws players into a room where they solve clues, unravel puzzles and use logic and cunning to get out within usually an hour.
Koszarksy said his group’s escape room will be different. For now, he’s keeping their themes under wraps.
“We came up with room themes that other companies aren't doing yet to provide something fresh and different for escape room enthusiasts,” he said. “We wanted to avoid some of the more common room themes that have already been offered by others.”
The town’s first puzzle-solving adventure will open its doors in December at the under-construction Hamilton Square Shopping Center addition. The location, operated by Pittsburgh-based IQ Escape, has three separate games, which include debunking a “Da Vinci Code” experience and solving an international health crisis.
Koszarsky’s team is looking at a location near the Nittany Mall, he said. They got the idea after playing rooms across Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.
