State College discusses possible millage rate increase for 2018

2:16 Linebackers Cabinda and Bell talk about their return Pause

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

4:07 Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape

0:16 Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole

1:12 Video: State College church welcomes community to Christmas dinner

0:46 Video: State College 10 year old competes in Punt, Pass, Kick