Pa. labor secretary brings ‘Jobs That Pay’ tour to State College

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg Pause

2:21 Franklin celebrated Ohio win but has moved on to Purdue

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

2:13 The Boss Baby trailer

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

2:16 Linebackers Cabinda and Bell talk about their return

4:07 Army Vet Vince Reynolds receives new patio from Heroscape

0:16 Video: Dog rescued from sinkhole