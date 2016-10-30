Superheroes, Pokemon and more take over State College Halloween parade

Nothing brings different pieces of intellectual property together quite like Halloween.
Deadpool and Harley Quinn led a small army of comic book characters and one miscellaneous Pokemon up North Burrowes Street.
They gathered behind a sign that read, “Cartoons and Super Heroes” — one of 11 of its kind denoting the various costume categories in the 70th annual Centre Region Parks and Recreation Halloween Costume Parade.
On Sunday evening, the role of Harley Quinn was portrayed by Lynn Fry, a mother of three and no stranger to this particular local tradition.
“I grew up in State College, so I’ve been doing it since I was a child,” Fry said.
Her posse included Batman, Superman and Charizard (Pokemon speak for “orange dragon”).
Young Anderson Fry pontificated further on the subject.
“He’s an awesome Pokemon and he spits fire,” Anderson said.
Aha.
The Dark Knight and the Big Blue Boy Scout are perhaps slightly more recognizable faces in the pantheon of pop culture and require less in the way of explanation.
Having a certified brand at their disposal allowed friends Katie Fry (Batman) and Sydney O’Donnell (Superman) to spend more time on the requisite fight choreography.
Katie encouraged Sydney to throw a heavily telegraphed stage punch, upon which she threw herself onto the grass with a dramatic intensity befitting someone who has just been on the receiving end of a punch from the Last Son of Krypton.
“I love ‘Batman v. Superman’ and I thought that it would be fun to dress up together,” Katie said.
Once the parade started, throngs of costumed families eventually wound their way up South Allen Street, where patrons of The Corner Room gawked at the spectacle unfolding in front of the windows.
Leading the charge to Memorial Field were roughly 190 members of the State College Area High School marching band. Each rank chose it’s own costume theme — the tenor saxophonists, for example, were all characters from Disney’s “Aladdin.”
“This is one of our favorite events, so pretty much everyone comes to this,” said marching band member Laurena Olsson, who was dressed as the Sultan.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
