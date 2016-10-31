Halloween magic transforms wheelchair into a carriage

Not all little girls need a fairy godmother to become a princess. For starters, there are plenty of great ideas on Pinterest.
Claire Feaster is a third-grade student at Houserville Elementary, where a special schedule has been developed to accommodate the many classmates vying for the opportunity to spend time with her.
What makes a young lady all of 8 years old so popular, you might ask? First, there’s her sense of humor.
“Claire has an infectious belly laugh and a smile that lights up the room when she arrives,” Nicole Feaster, her mother, said.
It has been that way almost since the day she was born, even if there have been a few bumps along the road.
Claire has schizencephaly, a rare birth defect that causes malformations of the brain and is also responsible for the spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which makes it difficult for her to walk distances greater than 50 feet.
Despite her challenges, she’s remained a constant source of energy and optimism to her family.
“She has just a joyful personality,” Feaster said.
Sunday was Claire’s first time attending the annual Centre Region Parks and Recreation Halloween Costume Parade. Costume-wise, she replicated a classic — Cinderella, complete with a wheelchair-turned-magic-carriage, which was probably better than anything they could have gotten out of a pumpkin.
In fact, magic ultimately played a less crucial role than PVC piping, Christmas lights and spray-painted hula-hoops.
When the parade arrived, Claire was very excited and everyone was very excited to see her. Nicole Feaster
Snug in her carriage, Claire and her parents waited outside of Memorial Field.
“When the parade arrived, Claire was very excited and everyone was very excited to see her,” Feaster said.
For Halloween, the Cinderella and her posse planned to visit 15 houses in Oak Grove before rushing back home to greet the masses.
“Claire enjoys handing out candy to the trick-or-treaters,” Feaster said.
