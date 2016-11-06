Pasto Agricultural Museum closes out fall season with ice cream social

You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink. Perhaps they should have tried ice cream. Or a cow.
There was many a happy youngster roaming the exhibits at the Pasto Agricultural Museum, and it was hard not to lay most of the credit at the feet of the free frozen treats flowing in the back.
“We are trying to engage with the public so that they know that we are here,” curator Rita Graef, said.
To that end, they invited Penn State’s Food Science Department to help them celebrate the museum’s final fall event with an ice cream-centric bonanza.
Kids learned all about the science that goes into making ice cream. The eating part seemed to come more instinctually.
In the background, the band Stone Valley Pickers provided live music as parents and guardians took their children on a tour throughout the museum’s collection of milking stools, log drivers and spring tooth harrows.
At 3 p.m., the mystery surrounding the name of the museum’s new life-sized fiberglass milking cow was finally resolved after an extensive social media campaign. “Pam” is short, sweet and a handy acronym for Pasto Agricultural Museum.
