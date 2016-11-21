A State College staple is set to close at the end of the year.
Clinefelter’s Flooring, which has been in town since 1945, will close permanently on Dec. 31, the company recently announced.
In July, the 938 W. College Ave. business was put on the market. According to management, the business was not sold.
Owner Jerry Maida bought the business from Jere and Tina Clinefelter in 1990, moving it to its current location in 2002.
“It’s a good business; I hate to close it,” Maida said in July. “But I’m ready to retire.”
The business will not accept any new orders after Nov. 30, and any ordered material must be picked up prior to Dec. 16, according to a statement.
“For over 70 years, through ups and downs of the economy, and all of the changes that have taken place in our Happy Valley, our community has supported our small business, and we are forever grateful,” the company said in the statement. “Truly, it has been a blessing. Thank you.”
The statement also included the following for customers:
“Any installations currently scheduled will take place as planned and be completed as promised by the end of the year. All materials, as always, are warranted through the manufacturer. Any recent customers that request copies of their product warranty may send requests to clinefeltersflooring@yahoo.com and that information will be provided.”
Maida decided to put the 5,566-square-foot business on the market about a year ago, he said in July.
Roger Van Scyoc
