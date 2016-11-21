State College

F45 Training opens in State College

By Roger Van Scyoc

F45 Training, the Australian fitness franchise specializing in high-intensity workouts, held a soft opening on Saturday.

Owned and operated by Penn State grad J.R. Duffy, the State College franchise held free classes in the morning for its first customers. The location will hold a grand opening on Dec. 3.

Located at 232 E. College Ave., the gym features workouts that pace participants through circuits with minimal use of machines. The workouts take about 45 minutes from start to finish, hence the company’s name.

Duffy said F45 features more than 1,500 workouts. None are repeated, he added.

“We continue to innovate so clients and members aren’t getting bored,” he said in October. “There’s something new coming at them every day.”

