Buses heading to D.C. Jan. 21 for Women’s March on Washington

On the day after the presidential inauguration, at least six buses will be taking people from State College to the nation’s capitol to join with more than 200,000 people in the Women’s March on Washington.
And for those who can’t attend, local groups are offering the chance to sponsor seats.
The march, organized over social media, has been supported by groups like Pantsuit Nation, which was originally formed to celebrate the election of Hillary Clinton, and evolved into a forum in which to share stories of acceptance.
Christine Robinson, a grant writer from State College and a member of Pantsuit Nation’s State College chapter, proposed the idea of sponsoring bus seats at the Nov. 22 chapter meeting.
“Because of health reasons, I won’t be able to attended,” Robinson said. “But I wanted to sponsor someone who might be able to go, but may have been priced out. The response was very positive.”
There are six buses scheduled to leave from State College. The Moshannon chapter of the Sierra Club will be sending two buses, which will be leaving from the Colonnade Boulevard Wegmans at 6 a.m., charging $46 per seat. Four buses, organized by rallybus.net, will leave the Nittany Community Center at 5:07 a.m., with the price of $80 per seat.
“We live in a very generous and open-minded community,” Robinson said. “I thought there may be other people like me who can’t go, but want to send someone in their place.”
Robinson created an online donation page and posted it on Thursday. Since then she has received enough donation money to pay for seven seats. Her goal is to raise enough money to send 50 people to the march, but she said the most important thing is the march’s mission.
“It’s really come out of all the divisive rhetoric that was going on in the campaign,” Robinson said. “A lot of people are very concerned what the next four years are going to hold. And we want to come together to make the point, very strongly, that things like women’s health, civil rights, freedom of religion and so on are very important and we are going to be watching.”
Donations to sponsor bus seats can be made online at www.tinyurl.com/getonthebus17. Anyone who would like to be considered for a sponsored bus seat can reach Robinson at getonthebus17@gmail.com.
