Board mulls options for Memorial Field renovations

On Monday night, the State College Area School board was presented with two design plans for the final phase of the Memorial Field renovations.
In May, the board hired the architecture firm Weber Murphy Fox to plan and design the future of the athletic complex. The firm returned to the board with an “option A” and “option B.”
The cost difference between the two options was within $200,000 and the total for each option is about $8.5 million. Both plans upgrade the facilities and add seating to bring the base capacity to 3,000.
“Option A” proposes to fully renovate the existing 131 W. Nittany Ave. building to include locker rooms. The design creates a plaza that would connect field entries on the Nittany Avenue and Sidney Friedman Park sides of the field. The option would also replace the existing home bleachers, add a new set of bleachers on the Nittany Avenue side of the field and relocate the field access ramp to an area between the home bleachers and the Nittany Avenue building.
“Option B” is the more expensive of the two and proposes to demolish the Nittany Avenue building and construct locker rooms under a new set of bleachers on the home side of the field. The plaza would exist in this option as well, but the design would allow for more standing room and a large concession stand and eating area. The field access ramp would be installed on the Sidney Friedman Park side of the complex.
Both options would allow the field to be used during construction.
The estimated completion date for “option A” is January 2019 and “Option B” would likely be completed in December 2019.
A public forum to discuss the project is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan.16 at the high school North Building.
The board hopes to decide which plan to choose in early February.
More information and meeting dates on the issue are expected from the district in the coming weeks.
