Federal Taphouse, Hyatt Place close to opening

With first-floor tenants Target and H&M already open, progress at the Fraser Centre is looking up.
The second-floor Federal Taphouse is targeting to open in early 2017, co-owner Judd Goodman said, the same time the 165-room Hyatt Place State College plans to open its doors.
Keriann Smith, the sales manager for Hyatt Place, said the hotel projects that date as March 1. Besides a fitness center and a coffee and cocktail bar, the building’s anchor features 5,000 square feet of banquet and meeting space. According to the company website, the hotel is currently taking reservations for stays starting April 11 or later.
Federal Taphouse will be located next to the hotel’s lobby. It is the Pennsylvania franchise’s fourth restaurant.
Co-owners Goodman and Corey Fogarty are Penn State graduates.
“We’re pretty seasoned in opening up restaurants,” Goodman said. “We’re going to give State College something they haven’t seen before, right down to our culinary and beer selections.”
Those selections include 100 craft beers, fries, pizza, sandwiches and salads among others. The restaurant also plans to offer a catering service.
Federal Taphouse has locations in Camp Hill, Lancaster and Harrisburg.
Gary Brandeis, the president of Fraser Centre developer Real Estate Capital Management, said he’s pleased with the initial feedback regarding H&M and Target, and is looking forward to the next pair of openings in the 13-story, mixed-use building.
“We think the Fraser Centre is going to be the new high-activity area in downtown State College,” he said. “It complements the rest of downtown.”
The Fraser Centre will have 26 residential units and four penthouse suites on floors nine through 12. They are projected to be completed in spring 2017.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments