Blue I.V. Boutique to close

Blue I.V. Boutique, a women’s clothing store located at 226 W. College Ave., plans to close its doors in about two-and-a-half weeks, owner Susan Dreibelbis said.
Dreibelbis, who has been a small business owner for about 15 years, cited fatigue in closing the store. She said she’ll miss seeing the students and being part of the State College business community.
“It’s been a long run, and I’m very appreciative,” she said.
Custom tailor and menswear store Harper’s is set to take over the space. Harper’s plans to renovate the space and open in May.
Dreibelbis said Blue I.V. may continue to do online sales. She’s had the boutique for about three years. She and her husband, who is set to retire, will look forward to the time off, she added.
Dreibelbis credited the students and the Penn State Small Business Development Center for their help. She reminisced about supporting Thon and former customers.
“We just had this girl who said she’s been shopping with us since middle school,” she said. “Especially the college kids, you see them as freshmen and then they grow up and go out into the world and then they come back. You hear about their lives and what they’re doing — that’s the most rewarding part.”
