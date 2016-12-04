Penn State football celebration spills into State College streets

The scene early Sunday morning in downtown State College was similar to that of the aftermath of Penn State’s upset win over the then-No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in October.
An estimated thousands of fans rallied on East Beaver Avenue after Penn State beat Wisconsin to claim the Big Ten conference title.
“We won against Ohio State, that wasn’t supposed to happen, we qualified and now this is happening,” Penn State fan and student Aditya Naik said. “Basically were so happy we have to riot. It’s kind of sad, but that’s what happening.”
State College police, in conjunction with state police mounted patrol and other agencies, are monitoring the streets.
Check back for updates
Comments