Hyatt Place gives construction update

The Fraser Centre is filling out.
Hyatt Place, the anchor of the 13-story, mixed-use building, is set to open on March 1, sales manager Keriann Smith said. About a week ago, the hotel started taking reservations for after April 11. It features 165 rooms.
The hotel’s lobby will face Beaver Avenue, while access to the second-floor Federal Taphouse will be from Fraser Street. A stairwell zig zags down from the restaurant next to an elevator. The Fraser Centre Target, which opened in October, can also be accessed from the entrance.
The hotel’s meeting hall, located on the northern end of the facility, will be able to be split into quadrants. Smith estimated the space can seat up to 400.
Breakfast seating and additional meeting space on the second floor will have a clear view of Beaver Avenue. Smith said the hotel will offer valet parking to the Beaver Avenue Garage across the street.
Other amenities include a gym, a business center and a gallery market for food purchases. Each will be open 24 hours.
Federal Taphouse, meanwhile, features an open kitchen and a windowed facade overlooking Fraser Street. Hours are still yet to be determined.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments