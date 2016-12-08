Food fair raises funds for Hadassah

Perhaps it was the latkes that inspired the line. Or maybe the Challah.
Maybe neither, but the fact of the matter is a line formed outside Congregation Brit Shalom at about 3 p.m. Thursday, an hour and a half before the doors opened for the annual State College Hadassah Food Fair.
Organized by the State College chapter of Hadassah, the food fair has been going on for many years, said organizer Carol Shapiro.
The food fair has two components — dinner and bake sale.
For dinner, Kosher hotdogs and latkes were in the spotlight.
Potato latkes were mixed and fried over the course of several days, with prep for the rest of the dinner starting early Thursday morning.
The bake sale featured everything from Challah to kugel to mandelbrot, with goodies spanning several tables.
“We’re being decimated,” Trudy Lipowsky said of the bake sale midway through the two-hour food fair.
The people waiting for the doors to open were saying they love Jewish food, said Lipowsky, co-programing chairwoman of State College Hadassah.
The group has some “outstanding” bakers, she said, adding that about 30 group members contributed to the bake sale.
It took about 40 volunteers to put the event together, Shapiro said.
The food fair usually raises about $3,000 with the raffle, said Susan Werner, who was volunteering on the dinner side of things.
The funds benefit the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, Shapiro said.
It’s a strong women’s organization, she added.
