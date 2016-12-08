State College man to appear on ‘The Price is Right’

Few have the stomach to cross that fine line between audience member and contestant, but Chris Magent made it work.
While visiting Los Angeles with his wife, parents and in-laws, Magent was selected to be a contestant on CBS’ “The Price is Right.”
He was interviewed alongside every other member of the audience — including his father-in-law, who watches the show every day and has always dreamed of appearing on the program.
In the end, it was Magent who was tapped as a contestant. He’s not sure exactly what it was that won the staff over.
“They’re looking for people who have energy, I think,” Magent said.
His episode airs at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
On Saturday, Magnet and his wife, April Detar, will host a viewing party with about 70 family members and friends in attendance.
“I don’t think we’ll ever be on ‘The Price is Right’ again. I think this is it,” Detar said.
