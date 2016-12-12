Ferguson Township reminds residents not to park on snow-covered streets

Ferguson Township residents and businesses are reminded that when snowfall reaches a depth of two inches or more, vehicles may not be parked on the streets.
A news release made by the township came after an evening of snow and wintry mix which dropped a few inches on the Centre Region Sunday into Monday. Streets must be kept clear to allow public works crews to plow them.
Vehicles that remain may be ticketed or towed, the release said.
Please clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after snowfall has ended, the release said. Residents and business are not permitted to shovel, plow or blow snow from driveways, parking lots or sidewalks into the streets.
Comments