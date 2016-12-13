Ferguson Township supervisors adopt 2017 budget without tax increase

The Board of Supervisors adopted the 2017 budget with no tax increase at its meeting Monday night.
This will be the ninth year in a row without a tax increase.
Eric Endresen, the township’s finance director, presented on the budget.
The projected revenue for the township in 2017 is about $16.8 million, while governmental expenditures are expected to be about $19.7 million.
The use of existing fund balance is required to balance the budget, he said.
The total 2017 expenditure budget for all funds, including pension and the trust funds, is about $20 million.
Taxes account for 87 percent of the total revenue, Endresen said.
In addition, governmental expenditures increased about $3.5 million from 2016 due to budgeted capital projects, he said.
The budget includes about $6.1 million for capital projects and equipment.
Some notable capital projects include the West College Avenue Streetscape (budgeted for $648,000), automated red light enforcement ($699,000) and various park improvements ($622,460).
General Fund expenditures are projected to be about $12.3 million, which is 7.7 percent more than in 2016.
That spending is related to hiring additional staff rather than contracting certain services, Endresen said.
The police department’s records management system replacement, the police department accreditation and the design of a public works maintenance facility are among the major initiatives the township is pursuing in the new year, Endresen said.
Ferguson Township will contribute $1,847,991 to the Centre Region Council of Governments’ budget, an increase of $99,551 from 2016.
In other business
▪ The board adopted a revised compensation plan for non-uniformed township employees, effective Jan. 1. The board approved a 1.5 percent cost of living increase for 2017, so a revised compensation plan and salary schedule reflects the change in each paygrade.
▪ The board also established a contribution rate of 5 percent of members’ base salary to the Police Pension Plan.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
