State College restaurant shut down for ‘unsanitary conditions’

After a customer complaint and following inspection, Tommy’s Asian Grill, located 432 E. College Ave. in State College, has been temporarily closed.
The State College Borough Division of Health and Neighborhood Services closed the restaurant on Thursday, OnwardState reported. In their inspection, Health Officer and Supervisor of Inspections Kevin Kassab said he and division staff found violations of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Food Code, including improper labeling and storage of foods, fire and safety concerns, refrigeration units not working properly and unsanitary conditions of equipment.
“The hoods just haven’t been cleaned in a year,” Kassab said. “There was some equipment that was installed without permits from the code office.”
The restaurant passed its annual inspection, a requirement by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, on Jan. 6, meeting standards for both inspection compliance and its food handling certification, according to borough records.
Kassab said the borough has done two inspections since the complaint, but the restaurant remains out of compliance with requests. He added it could be at least 10 days before the owners said they’d be ready to reopen.
“It’s basically up to them once they meet all the requirements of the Pennsylvania Food Code and we can sign off and the Centre Region Code Office signs off on their fire and safety inspection,” Kassab said.
While a permanent closing is possible with continued health and safety issues, Kassab said, the plan is to achieve compliance.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
Comments