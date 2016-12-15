When will Get Air trampoline park open in Nittany Mall?

Get Air, the indoor trampoline park proposed for the Nittany Mall, has yet to break ground in State College.
The College Township zoning review of the project was completed Thursday, zoning Officer Mark Gabrovsek said, and delivered to the Centre Region Code Administration. Gabrovsek said the CRCA will review the plans for health and safety regulations before issuing a building permit.
After the permit is issued, then construction can begin. Gabrovsek said permits are valid for one year after issue.
“They’re taking multiple storefronts, gutting them and combining them to make this trampoline space,” Gabrovsek said. “I’m anticipating that they’re hoping to get this moving as soon as possible.”
Gabrovsek estimated at least three storefronts would be renovated as part of construction.
The Nittany Mall could not be reached for comment.
In May, Get Air reported it was targeting to open by winter. The company did not respond to interview requests.
Ashton Goodell, the company’s creative director, said in May that the 16,000-square-foot facility would feature about 40 to 50 trampolines. The park would be located near Planet Fitness in the mall.
“We’ve really enjoyed being in Pennsylvania,” Goodell said in May. “We’ve found from our market research that there are obviously a lot of college students but also families looking for something to do, and what we think we can provide. Especially since in Pennsylvania you have long winters, people want to do active things but be indoors, and it’s kind of a rare venue where you can do that.”
Goodell said the location would feature foam pits, dodgeball courts and a ninja-obstacle course.
The trampoline park will be broken down into sections. Big Air is for children and adults 46 inches tall and over. Small Air is for shorter children. The Salt Lake City-based company also said it has accommodations for special needs guests.
Get Air, which hosts birthday parties, fitness classes and other events, has locations planned or built in 28 states and also has sites in Canada and Japan.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
