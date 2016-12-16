Ferguson Township issues winter weather advisory

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop Pause

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State