Ferguson Township issues winter weather advisory

With the National Weather Service warning of hazardous winter conditions from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday, Ferguson Township is issuing warnings to residents.
NWS says the weather will include a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, with a possible accumulation of two to four inches of snow and hazardous travel on Saturday.
The township issued a reminder Friday to residents regarding that snow. With accumulation of two inches or more, the township does not allow on-street parking so that crews can clear roads. Vehicles in violation of this will be ticketed or towed, the township said.
Residents were also reminded to clear snow and ice from sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of the snowfall.
