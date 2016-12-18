State College

Share our heritage: 1962 State High wrestling team

Today’s photo is from Len Rockey.

It features the 1962 undefeated State High wrestling team. Rockey writes: “This team added to the five previous undefeated seasons, achieving 64 straight wins. It was the experience with this team and coach Homer Barr that influenced my desire to coach. It was an honor to teach and coach in the high school where I wrestled.”

From left: Charles Reilly, Jay Williams, Willy Ebaugh, Glenn Thiel, Joe Gates, Dave McLaughlin, Dave Guss, Tom Southworth, Len Rockey, Chris McClain, Harold Stahl, Ed Porter, Keith Crompton (manager) and coach Homer Barr.

