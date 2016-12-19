Water main break collapses Patton Township road

A broken water main has a Patton Township road closed and a handful of residents without water service.
According to township Manager Doug Erickson, a water main along Brittany Drive broke Sunday afternoon. The break also caused the road to collapse.
Brittany has been closed between Devonshire Drive and Earl Drive, Erickson said, while the State College Borough Water Authority and the University Area Joint Authority repair the damage. The road is expected to be closed for at least two days.
SCBWA Executive Director John Lichman said he did not yet know the reason for the main break, but that 21 customers have been affected. Water service will not be restored until sewer service is also ready.
The main should be fixed by late Monday, he said.
“We thank people for their understanding,” Lichman said. “We’re working as quickly and safely as we can to restore their water.”
