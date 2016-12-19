2-vehicle crash halts traffic on East College Avenue

A two-vehicle crash disrupted traffic at about noon Monday on East College Avenue near Struble Road in College Township.
Police and emergency workers directed traffic around the crash near the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center’s outpatient clinic on Clyde Avenue, halting eastbound traffic for a short time.
Nearby witnesses reported that the driver of a white truck had attempted to make a right turn onto East College and struck the side of westbound car. The truck pushed the car across the road before coming to rest against the guard rail.
State College police would not report if there were any serious injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
