No tax increase for College Township in adopted 2017 budget

College Township Council adopted the 2017 budget on Thursday night, and it doesn’t include a tax increase.
The millage rate will stay at 5.4.
The total projected revenues for the township in 2017 are about $10.1 million, and the total expected expenditures are almost $11 million, said township Manager Adam Brumbaugh.
Reserves will be reduced by about $900,000 in order to balance the budget.
College Township will contribute about $1.2 million to the Centre Region Council of Governments, Brumbaugh added.
Brumbaugh said some significant capital projects in the budget include potentially starting the Pike Street project ($253,000); constructing new restrooms at Spring Creek Park ($250,000); and a bike path connection from Puddintown to Orchard Park ($1.3 million).
“Those are some of the bigger ones that we’re anticipating or at least certainly have the potential to move forward next year,” he said.
In addition, the township has “quite a bit” of road project work to do in the new year, Brumbaugh said.
