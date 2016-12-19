State College

No tax increase for College Township in adopted 2017 budget

By Sarah Rafacz

College Township Council adopted the 2017 budget on Thursday night, and it doesn’t include a tax increase.

The millage rate will stay at 5.4.

The total projected revenues for the township in 2017 are about $10.1 million, and the total expected expenditures are almost $11 million, said township Manager Adam Brumbaugh.

Reserves will be reduced by about $900,000 in order to balance the budget.

College Township will contribute about $1.2 million to the Centre Region Council of Governments, Brumbaugh added.

Brumbaugh said some significant capital projects in the budget include potentially starting the Pike Street project ($253,000); constructing new restrooms at Spring Creek Park ($250,000); and a bike path connection from Puddintown to Orchard Park ($1.3 million).

“Those are some of the bigger ones that we’re anticipating or at least certainly have the potential to move forward next year,” he said.

In addition, the township has “quite a bit” of road project work to do in the new year, Brumbaugh said.

